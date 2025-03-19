Odisha government seeks report from DMET over health university gold medals

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked the director of medical education and training (DMET) to submit a detailed report on the controversy over Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) instituting gold medals in the name of the vice-chancellor and his family members.

The gold medal committee of OUHS chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Manash Ranjan Sahoo had recently taken a decision to institute eight gold medals to honour best students in different subjects.

However, three of these medals were named after the vice-chancellor himself, his wife Dr Leesa Misra, and his mother late Dr Harapriya Sahoo, raising concerns over fairness and conflict of interest. Barring a few persons of eminence including late Prof Sanatan Rath and Prof Siddhartha Das, many gold medals were instituted in the names of lesser known professionals from the medical fraternity, sources said.

The state government took cognisance of the issue after TNIE reported the decision of the state’s first health university. Health secretary Aswathy S said the DMET has been asked to submit a report incorporating the provisions for such decisions available in the University Act and statute.

Academicians and former vice-chancellors of different universities termed the move unethical, calling it a clear case of ‘conflict of interest’. They said that the medals were instituted without the approval of the executive council, which is the university’s highest decision-making body, making the move procedurally invalid.