Youth killed as bus hits scooter in Odisha's Ghatikia

BHUBANESWAR : In a tragic incident, a youth was killed after his scooter was hit by a speeding bus of a private university in Ghatikia area of the city on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Sahu of Paikarapur. Sources said Sahu was on way to Jagannath Vihar on his scooter to open his shop when the speeding bus hit his vehicle from behind. Police have detained the bus driver.

Meanwhile, as the news of the death spread, irate locals staged a road blockade seeking adequate compensation for the family of the deceased. They alleged that over-speeding has emerged as a major cause of concern in the area.

Malipada sarpanch Sunil Muduli said they have demanded the university authorities to provide a job to the deceased’s wife and also support them financially. Jatni MLA Bibhuti Balabantray also reached the spot and sought government intervention to curb road accidents in the area.

Around four platoons of police force were deployed in the area to manage the crowd and maintain law and order. Further investigation is underway, said a senior officer of Bharatpur police station.