Naba Das’ family meets CM Mohan Charan, hands letter for CBI probe

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Crime Branch of the state police restarted its investigation into the daylight murder of former minister Naba Kishore Das, family members of the slain BJD leader met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Wednesday requesting him to hand over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Minati Das, wife of Naba Das and her two children, daughter and former MLA Dipali Das and son Bishal Das met the chief minister at his secretariat chamber and handed over a letter requesting for a CBI probe into the murder case.

“We met the chief minister and gave him a letter requesting for a CBI probe into the murder of my father. The CM gave us confidence that a proper investigation into the case will be conducted in a transparent manner,” Dipali told reporters after coming out of the chief minister’s office.

Majhi assured the slain leader’s family that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the assassination and the real culprits will be punished accordingly, said a communication from the CMO.

The chief minister said the incident was extremely unfortunate and condemnable. He assured the government will thoroughly investigate the incident from all angles and identify the real culprits. Action will be taken against the guilty in accordance with the law, ensuring justice is served, it added.

Majhi advised Minati to cooperate with the investigating agency, assuring that she can personally keep him informed about the progress at any time. He also assured that he and his government are committed to ensuring justice.