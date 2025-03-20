Odisha government to consider more than one cold storage plan from sub-divisions

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday said it would consider if more than one proposal was received from a sub-division for establishment of cold storage facility under the new cold storage scheme approved by the state cabinet on January 22, 2025.

Replying to a question from BJP MLA from Barchana Amar Kumar Nayak, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra told the Assembly that the government has decided to provide financial assistance for establishment of at least one cold storage in each of the 58 sub-divisions of the state. A budget outlay of Rs 252 crore has been approved for the scheme to be implemented over a period of five years from 2025-26 to 2029-30.

Patra, replying in the absence of Agriculture minister KV Singh Deo, said the government will certainly consider if more than one proposal came from any of the sub-divisions.

The government has approved the ambitious scheme to strengthen the cold storage facilities in the state to reduce farm waste, minimise dependence of Odisha on other states for vegetables and other perishable commodities, and to bolster the economy of the farmers.