Odisha government reverts to 1990 rules for giving jobs on compassionate basis

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move, the state cabinet has decided to implement the Odisha Civil Services (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 1990 in its old format instead of a change made in the rules in 2020 which left many potential beneficiaries uncovered.

Announcing the decision in the Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that earlier, as per the Odisha Civil Services (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 1990, in case of death of a government employee, the state government used to appoint one member of the family in the government, in Group C or Group D category, to help the bereaved family. The appointments were made on the basis of certificate issued by the district administration.

However, in 2020, the then government introduced new rules and replaced the certificate with a marking system-based CCR of the employee.

The government also brought the families of employees who died between 1990 and 2020 under the new rules. As a result many families were deprived of this assistance and have been demanding employment, and many cases have also been filed in the courts.