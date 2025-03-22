Odisha government reverts to 1990 rules for giving jobs on compassionate basis

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move, the state cabinet has decided to implement the Odisha Civil Services (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 1990 in its old format instead of a change made in the rules in 2020 which left many potential beneficiaries uncovered.
Announcing the decision in the Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that earlier, as per the Odisha Civil Services (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 1990, in case of death of a government employee, the state government used to appoint one member of the family in the government, in Group C or Group D category, to help the bereaved family. The appointments were made on the basis of certificate issued by the district administration.
However, in 2020, the then government introduced new rules and replaced the certificate with a marking system-based CCR of the employee.
The government also brought the families of employees who died between 1990 and 2020 under the new rules. As a result many families were deprived of this assistance and have been demanding employment, and many cases have also been filed in the courts.
Describing the decision as historic, the chief minister announced that all applications for rehabilitation assistance before implementation of the Odisha Civil Services (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 2020 will be considered as per the rules in force in 1990. This will provide relief to many families and reduce the pendency of cases in the high court and the Supreme Court. Besides, it will ensure that the families of the deceased personnel live with dignity, he added.
The cabinet also decided that the state government will implement the amendments made in the District Mineral Foundation Fund (DMF) guidelines to benefit the affected families in mining areas.
The list of works in the affected areas will be determined by the DMF trust only and no one else will interfere with it.
As per the revised guidelines, the perimeter of the affected area has been increased from 10 km to 15 km. The maximum range of the affected areas has been limited to 25 km.
This fund will be used for those people who are actually adversely affected due to mining related activities, he added.
Other proposals
Viksit Gaon, Viksit Odisha scheme’ scope expanded
Extension of validity of the one-time settlement scheme for water tax arrears
Homeless category broadened
Amendments to OAS, ORS dept exam syllabus