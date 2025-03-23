CMs, Union ministers, BJP leaders pay tribute to Dr Debendra Pradhan in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Several eminent personalities including chief ministers, deputy CMs, Union and state ministers and leaders from different states paid rich tributes to former Union minister Debendra Pradhan on Saturday.

Joining the condolence meet organised by Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Foundation Trust here, the leaders described Dr Pradhan’s life as inspiring.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai, Madhya Pradesh deputy CM Rajendra Shukla, Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh, minister of state for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, MP Arun Singh, Odisha Revenue minister Suresh Pujari and the trust head and BJP state president Manmohan Samal along with several other national and state leaders attended the condolence meet.

“Dr Debendra Pradhan had visited Chhattisgarh multiple times during his tenure as a Union minister. I had the privilege of meeting him on several occasions. During those times, I witnessed his inspiring presence. His contributions and guidance have left a lasting impact on us,” said the Chhattisgarh CM while recalling his interaction with the veteran BJP leader.

Dr Pradhan breathed his last at the age of 84 on March 17 in the official residence of his son Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi.