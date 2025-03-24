'Ask Chhattisgarh to stop construction on Mahanadi': BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Sunday asked the state government to put pressure on Chhattisgarh to stop construction of barrages on its side of Mahanadi river so that the two states can resolve the water-sharing dispute amicably.

Referring to the discussion between Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday, deputy leader of the BJD legislature party Prasanna Acharya said there should be clarity on the negotiations taking place and their progress.

“Did the chief minister raise the issue of construction of barrages by Chhattisgarh and what was the response of the latter to it? The chief minister should make a statement on the issue in the ongoing Assembly session as people have every right to know about the developments,” Acharya said.

“There should not be talks to utilise it for propaganda, there should be results,” he added.