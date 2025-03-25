New guidelines to refund chit fund money soon: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed members of the Assembly that the state government is working on a new set of guidelines to streamline the process to refund money to depositors who have been cheated by the chit fund firms.

In a written reply to a question from Sofia Firdous (Congress), the chief minister said the objective of the new guidelines is to expedite the refunds in a hassle-free and transparent manner.

So far, 96,474 depositors have received refunds worth Rs 45.69 crore. The government is taking prompt measures to ensure that te remaining depositors receive their refunds as early as possible, he said.