New guidelines to refund chit fund money soon: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed members of the Assembly that the state government is working on a new set of guidelines to streamline the process to refund money to depositors who have been cheated by the chit fund firms.
In a written reply to a question from Sofia Firdous (Congress), the chief minister said the objective of the new guidelines is to expedite the refunds in a hassle-free and transparent manner.
So far, 96,474 depositors have received refunds worth Rs 45.69 crore. The government is taking prompt measures to ensure that te remaining depositors receive their refunds as early as possible, he said.
The chief minister said, in its interim report to the state government, the Justice MM Das Commission of inquiry probing into the chit fund scam had recommended compensation for 4,97,844 small investors while naming more than 450 companies for cheating the investors.
The chief minister also said the government has dismissed 120 employees and given compulsory retirement to 39 officials during the last five years for indulging in corruption. In a written reply to a question from Dhruba Charan Sahoo (BJD), Majhi said the government also seized assets worth `59.47 crore from these public servants. He said 31 government officials were dismissed in 2023, 30 in 2024, 27 in 2020 and 16 each in 2021 and 2022. Besides, 23 officials were given premature retirement in 2021, 13 in 2022 and three each in 2020, 2023 and 2024.