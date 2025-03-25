Odisha government announces Rs 20.38 crore for hailstorm-affected areas

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Monday announced Rs 20.38 crore for relief and restoration activities in the hailstorm-affected areas of Mayurbhanj district.
Making a statement in this regard in the Assembly, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said the nor’wester coupled with severe hailstorm on March 20 caused extensive damage and affected 8,547 people of 13 blocks in the district. According to the preliminary assessment made by the district administration, crops and horticulture across 442 hectare land have been damaged.
Stating that 3,514 houses were damaged, the minister said while 1,350 kutcha houses were completely destroyed, 2,160 houses were partially impacted. In view of the devastation caused by the hailstorm, the district administration has been asked to take up relief and restoration work on a war-footing.
He said the preliminary assistance announced by the state government is for repair of damaged houses, management of relief camps and other related works. Full assistance will be announced by the government after receiving the final report of the collector, he added.
The minister said 2,133 polythene sheets have been distributed among the affected people by Monday. More polythene sheets will be provided to them if required.
Pujari further informed the Assembly that he along with Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra visited the affected areas on Sunday to take stock of the situation for appropriate steps. Besides, BJP MLAs from Bangiriposi and Saraskana were present at the spot to oversee relief measures on Friday.
“The IMD had earlier issued alerts on hailstorm, lightning and rainfall activities in several districts of Odisha between March 20 and 24. Acting on the weather alerts, we had made elaborate arrangements in all blocks and geared up the disaster management, fire services, and other departments to face the challenges,” the minister said.
Addressing a media conference later, the minister said the damage would not have been so much had the previous government distributed Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses properly. Pujari said he did not see any PMAY houses in the affected areas.
“Now you imagine in what manner the houses were distributed,” he said and added, this was the reason behind the people pelting stones at the ministers’ convoy.
He also expressed his displeasure on the Opposition-sponsored road blockades which affected supply of relief materials.