Odisha government announces Rs 20.38 crore for hailstorm-affected areas

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Monday announced Rs 20.38 crore for relief and restoration activities in the hailstorm-affected areas of Mayurbhanj district.

Making a statement in this regard in the Assembly, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said the nor’wester coupled with severe hailstorm on March 20 caused extensive damage and affected 8,547 people of 13 blocks in the district. According to the preliminary assessment made by the district administration, crops and horticulture across 442 hectare land have been damaged.

Stating that 3,514 houses were damaged, the minister said while 1,350 kutcha houses were completely destroyed, 2,160 houses were partially impacted. In view of the devastation caused by the hailstorm, the district administration has been asked to take up relief and restoration work on a war-footing.

He said the preliminary assistance announced by the state government is for repair of damaged houses, management of relief camps and other related works. Full assistance will be announced by the government after receiving the final report of the collector, he added.