Two held for faking as DSP, constable in city, suspected FICNs worth Rs 1.93 lakh recovered

BHUBANESWAR : Police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly impersonating as police personnel. Around 386 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination amounting to Rs 1.93 lakh were also seized from the house of one of the accused. The notes are, however, suspected to be counterfeit.

The duo identified as Manas Ranjan Senapati (26) and Ashish Swain (23) were nabbed during a checking for drunk driving on Janpath road within Saheed Nagar police limits late on Sunday night.

As police stopped their car, Senapati allegedly misbehaved with a sub-inspector posted at Saheed Nagar police station and resisted the checking claiming he was a probationary DSP. Swain too claimed he was a probationary constable.

The duo had also put up a police nameplate on the car’s dashboard. Suspecting their activities, the blocking team informed Saheed Nagar IIC Suchitra Birya Das about the matter. Das then reached the spot and questioned both of them.