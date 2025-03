BHUBANESWAR: The story of divine mothers from ancient Indian texts was recently presented through classical dance forms at London’s Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and the troupe of 30 classical dancers included Odisha’s Debabrata Pal.

Organised by Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence, the event titled ‘Maatru Vandana’ aligned with the UK’s Mother’s Day celebration, blending centuries-old Indian and British traditions. The dance depicted seven cosmic mothers as female warriors in battle with the power-seeking demons, symbolising struggle between wisdom and ignorance.

Pal presented ‘Nritta Chitra’ depicting Chamunda Devi, as presented by dancer Ragasudha Vinjamuri. While Prof Peter Austin of University of London, BAFTA member and TV personality Paul Brett, author Tejendra Sharma and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Parvati Nair attended, singer Anjana Vasa rendered a classical song invocation. A congratulatory message from King Charles was read out on the occasion.