Vigilance unearths huge assets during raids on Jatni Municipality EO

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday raided the property linked to Jatni Municipality executive officer (EO) Surjyamani Pattajoshi, and unearthed assets worth crores including three flats in the state capital and two multi-storey buildings in Berhampur.

Vigilance officials said the searches were carried out at 10 locations across the state including Pattajoshi’s paternal house at Sorada in Ganjam, and his official residence along with his officer chamber at Jatni Municipality.

Following the raid, Vigilance teams found a flat at Stalwart Pravati Mansion in Jagamara and two 2-BHK flats at Sriram Mansion in Kharvel Nagar and Green Square Residency in BJB Nagar area of the city.

The teams also detected one four-storey building and another double-storey building of Pattajoshi in Berhampur. Vigilance officials said Pattajoshi had also paid Rs 50.40 lakh in advance to Harshapriya Construction to purchase a 4.5 BHK flat in the name of his spouse in a posh area of Bhubaneswar.

The officer and his family members were also found in possession of 11 high-value plots in Jatni, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and other parts of Ganjam.