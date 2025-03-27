CM Mohan Majhi reels out numbers to counter Opposition, says crime down under BJP

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday targeted the Opposition for not allowing the budget session of the Assembly to function over false claims of deteriorating law and order and increasing atrocities against women.

In a pointed rebuttal to Congress’ allegations of sharp rise in crime against women under BJP rule, the chief minister in his reply to the discussion on demand for grant of Home and General Administration departments said the Opposition has taken to falsehood to malign his government and chosen the path of disruption to stall Assembly proceedings.

Asserting that there is a marked improvement in the law and order situation in the state after the BJP government came to power, Majhi said, “Since our government came to power, there has been a decrease in criminal cases against women and children from June 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025 compared to the same period in the previous year. This is possible due to the ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards crime against women and children.”