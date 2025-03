BHUBANESWAR: Dubai-based Odia scuba diver Priyadarshee Panigrahi has achieved another milestone by completing his 75th scuba dive at the Madu Faru - Guraidhoo Corner dive site - near Guraidhoo Island in Maldives recently.

He dived to a depth of 100 ft and now has 77 dives under his belt. “Scuba diving has been an incredible journey for me. Every dive is a new adventure and magnificent marine organisms and beautiful corals drive my passion,” he said.

Priyadarshee, who heads the MENA operations of an Indian FMCG multi-national company, took up scuba diving at the age of 37 and has since explored dive sites across the world. He has dived in around 12 countries across the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe.

In April 2023, he earned his advanced open water scuba diver certification in Malaysia by diving to 100 feet. His daughter Tisya Panigrahi is also into scuba diving. Now 14, she had become Odisha’s youngest junior advanced open water scuba diver in 2022 after diving to 70 feet on her 12th birthday.