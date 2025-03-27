EOW busts Rs 3.5 crore loan fraud, arrests five including home guard

CUTTACK: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested five persons including a home guard for their alleged involvement in a Rs 3.5 crore bank loan fraud by impersonating a person and forging his land documents.

The accused have been identified as the home guard Niranjan Satpathy and Rinarani Satpathy of Suipatna area in Bhadrak, Dhananjay Prusty of Sahebzada Bazar, Nirapada Karmakar of Mohammadia Bazar and Surendra Kumar Beura of Choudwar’s Chitreswar area.

EOW sources said Niranjan was the mastermind of the scam. He was employed with the Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD).

The EOW registered a case after receiving a complaint from Bhabani Shankar Mohanty, regional manager, SBI, regional office in Cuttack on February 18. Investigation revealed the accused had allegedly planned a fraudulent Rs 3.5 crore asset backed loan (ABL) from the SBI by mortgaging a property originally belonging to one Sarat Chandra Swain, using fake documents.