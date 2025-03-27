Justice Harish Tandon sworn in as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: Justice Harish Tandon was on Wednesday sworn in as the 35th Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

He succeeds Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh who retired in January this year. Justice Arindam Sinha had been officiating as the Acting Chief Justice of the high court since.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office to Chief Justice Tandon at a brief ceremony on the premises of the high court. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, ministers Suresh Pujari and Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, advocate general Pitambar Acharya and judges of the high court attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Justice Tandon was appointed as judge of Calcutta High Court on April 13, 2010. The Supreme Court Collegium recommended appointment of Justice Tandon as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on March 6, 2025. The collegium said, “He has acquired extensive experience in dispensing justice. He is considered to be a competent judge and possesses a high level of integrity and conduct required of a person holding high judicial office.”

The Ministry of Law and Justice notified his appointment as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on March 21, 2025.