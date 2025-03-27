Nara Huda excavations reveal three phases of ancient civilisation

BHUBANESWAR: Excavations at Nara Huda mound, near Tirimal village in Khurda district has thrown up interesting insights into eastern India’s Chalcolithic culture including evolution of a well-defined agrarian community.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which has been excavating the mound since 2021, has found remains belonging to the Chalcolithic period during the third phase of the dig. Archaeologist PK Dikhit said the excavation uncovered circular mud structures (both with and without walls), rammed floors, mud walls and post holes.

“The major discoveries of the Chalcolithic period are the three to four varieties of circular huts, stone and copper objects which point to the fact that people of the ancient age began settling here and started agriculture,” said Dikhit. Interestingly, the activity areas of the site and courtyards of the huts were found covered with good quality red morrum.

Similarly, the cultural material evidence and remains found from the phase include stone and iron celts, copper and bone points, semi-precious stones and terracotta beads, glass bangle fragments, terracotta animal figurines, hopscotches, sling balls, toy cart wheels, stone polishers, hammer stones, saddle fragments, and clay tablets.