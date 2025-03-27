Woman, daughter held for cheating Andhra youth on marriage pretext

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Wednesday arrested a woman and her daughter for allegedly cheating an Andhra Pradesh native on the pretext of marriage.

Police said accused Mamata Das (35) and her daughter Laxmi (23) are residents of Rental Colony in Nayapalli. As per police, Laxmi is married and has a son but had been staying separately from her husband and residing in her mother’s house.

Mamata reportedly contacted the family of a youth MV Shankar in AP’s Ichchapuram through mutual contacts and gave them a proposal for her daughter’s marriage to him.

Subsequently, their marriage was fixed and the youth along with his family arrived in the city. On March 21, the duo got engaged and their marriage was supposed to take place two days later.

During the engagement, the complainant gifted gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3.50 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash to Laxmi. However, on getting to know that Laxmi was married and has a child, Shankar’s family called off the marriage on March 23. They asked accused Mamata and Laxmi to return their cash and ornaments but to no avail. Police said the duo even threatened them of dire consequences.

Shankar’s family then lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police in this regard and the two women were arrested.