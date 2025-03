BHUBANESWAR: The Ama Bus service will now be extended to eight more cities - Angul, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Baripada, Jeypore, Balasore and Rayagada.

CRUT made this announcement on Thursday. The bus service is currently available in Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela.

The meeting also decided to implement an SOP for recruiting and training captains and guides of Ama Buses to ensure adherence of government standards, professionalism and safety. A key performance indicator (KPI) based reward system will also be introduced to incentivise top-performing captains and guides, CRUT officials said.

CRUT chairperson Anu Garg and other senior officials were present in the meeting.