Bhubaneswar's BonV Aero set to enter US defence, aviation space

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar-based deep tech startup BonV Aero is all set to enter the US defence and aerial mobility market.

As part of the support received under the I2A (India to America) launchpad initiative, BonV Aero has been selected to explore potential collaborations with the US Department of Defence (DoD) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to scale up its dual-use (defence and civilian) technologies for global impact.

The I2A launchpad, spearheaded by FedTech and Indus Bridge Ventures aims to fast-track startups that align with both countries’ strategic priorities in defence modernisation and critical infrastructure resilience.

Known for its cutting-edge drone technology, BonV Aero has already demonstrated its capabilities in the Himalayas, supporting the Indian Army with fully autonomous logistics drones that can lift up to 30 kg at an altitude of 19,024 feet, which is a world record. The same technology is now being prepared for certification under Green UAS and Blue UAS programmes in the US, which focuses on cybersecurity and mission readiness.

CEO Satyabrata Satapathy said BonV Aero’s selection is a strong validation of its standout performance in a highly competitive cohort and Odisha’s arrival on the global aerospace map. “We will be travelling to the US in May to sign MoUs and identify test beds to validate our UAV technology,” he said.

Co-founder Gaurav Achha said BonV Aero now plans to scale its drone systems to lift 50 kg at 18,000 feet, and eventually up to 500 kg over 300 km unlocking inter-city and long-range logistics through unmanned aerial mobility. “Our goal is to solve mid-mile and last mile logistics challenges be it for defence, disaster response, or healthcare delivery,” he added.