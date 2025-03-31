BDA to take up 14 more town planning schemes around city

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has initiated process for taking up 14 more town planning (TP) schemes in the periphery of the capital city.

Official sources said BDA has so far made progress in infrastructure development work of four TP schemes - no I, II, III and IV - covering nine revenue villages of Paikarapur, Sijiput, Naragoda, Sahajpur, Tamando, Bijipur, Paikarapur, Nuagaon and Shyamsundarpur.

“The hearing related to objections and suggestions submitted by landowners of Andharua and Daspur under TP-VIII scheme is also in progress. The agency is now planning to take up 14 more TP schemes to enhance planned development in the periphery of the state capital with better urban infrastructure,” they added.