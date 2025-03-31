BDA to take up 14 more town planning schemes around city

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has initiated process for taking up 14 more town planning (TP) schemes in the periphery of the capital city.
Official sources said BDA has so far made progress in infrastructure development work of four TP schemes - no I, II, III and IV - covering nine revenue villages of Paikarapur, Sijiput, Naragoda, Sahajpur, Tamando, Bijipur, Paikarapur, Nuagaon and Shyamsundarpur.
“The hearing related to objections and suggestions submitted by landowners of Andharua and Daspur under TP-VIII scheme is also in progress. The agency is now planning to take up 14 more TP schemes to enhance planned development in the periphery of the state capital with better urban infrastructure,” they added.
Under the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) 2010, a 64.9 km ring road has been proposed within the Bhubaneswar development area. To support this initiative, the BDA has taken steps to implement 45 TP schemes across 58 revenue villages along the ring road, minimising the need for land acquisition and promoting sustainable development in the peri-urban area.
Under the TP scheme, landowners will contribute 40 per cent of their land for urban infrastructure development while 60 pc of the area is allotted as TP area. The lands included in the scheme will feature roads with a minimum width of 9 metre, along with drainage, water supply, sewerage, and electricity connectivity. This arrangement is expected to significantly increase the value of the retained land while enhancing access to improved infrastructure.
“The fundamental concept of the scheme involves pooling land from different ownerships within a specific area and redistributing it in an organised manner after reserving a portion for open spaces, social infrastructure, housing for economically-weaker sections, and road networks,” said an official from the agency. BDA vice-chairman N Thirumala Naik reviewed the progress of the project on Saturday and directed officials to expedite its work, he added.