Utkal University student dies after fall from hostel terrace, probe on

He sustained head injury in the incident. “It is yet to be ascertained whether Nayak accidentally fell from the terrace or he took his own life. Though no note was recovered from his room, a scientific team had visited the spot as part of the investigation. A case of unnatural death has been registered and more details will emerge after receiving his postmortem report,” said Saheed Nagar IIC, Suchitra Birya Das.

Police investigation revealed Nayak had not shown any signs of distress recently and had spent time with his friends before going to sleep in the night. His family and friends also said he never expressed that he was upset over any issue and it was very unlikely that he died by suicide. So far, Nayak’s family has not alleged any foul play either, said police.