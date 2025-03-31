Utkal University student dies after fall from hostel terrace, probe on

BHUBANESWAR: A 22-year-old student of Utkal University died under mysterious circumstances in his hostel campus late on Saturday night.
The victim, Tapan Kumar Nayak, belonged to Jashipur in Mayurbhanj district. He was a second year PG student of philosophy and stayed in Madhusudan Chhatrabas (Hostel-II).
Police sources said Nayak and some of his friends had gone to the hostel terrace in the night to sleep as they were feeling uncomfortable in their rooms due to sultry weather condition. The cops suspect he might have fallen from the terrace, which was on the third floor of the hostel building, and succumbed.
He sustained head injury in the incident. “It is yet to be ascertained whether Nayak accidentally fell from the terrace or he took his own life. Though no note was recovered from his room, a scientific team had visited the spot as part of the investigation. A case of unnatural death has been registered and more details will emerge after receiving his postmortem report,” said Saheed Nagar IIC, Suchitra Birya Das.
Police investigation revealed Nayak had not shown any signs of distress recently and had spent time with his friends before going to sleep in the night. His family and friends also said he never expressed that he was upset over any issue and it was very unlikely that he died by suicide. So far, Nayak’s family has not alleged any foul play either, said police.