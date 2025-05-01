After irregularities allegations OPSC cancels anthropology exam; reschedules it to May 14

CUTTACK: The Odisha Public Service Commission on Wednesday issued a notice cancelling the written exam of optional anthropology papers - I and II of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination - 2023, and rescheduled it to May 14.

The decision was made after aspirants alleged that there were irregularities in the exam, and demanded a re-examination.

“Keeping in view the dislocation arising because of the interchange of question of anthropology optional paper-I and paper-II in OCS main (written) examination-2023 held on April 27, 2025 and considering the grievances of candidates received by OPSC, the commission has decided that the written examination of the anthropology optional paper-I and paper-II shall be re-conducted on May 14, 2025 (Wednesday) for ensuring fairness and equal opportunity to the concerned candidates,” read the notice.

As per the notice, while examination for anthropology optional subject paper-1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, that of anthropology optional subject paper-II will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. PwD candidates will be given one-hour extra time in each sitting i.e from 9 am to 1 pm for paper-I and 2 pm to 6 pm for paper-II.

“The written examination in respect of anthropology optional paper-I and II held on 27.4.2025 shall be treated as cancelled and the answer scripts of the said examination shall not be evaluated,” read the notice.

The notice further informed that candidates can download the admission certificates from OPSC’s official website http://opsc.gov.in w.e.f May 8. Candidates had alleged discrepancies and sought a re-examination during the previous test on April 27 after finding out that the questions of paper-I were from syllabus of paper-II and vice-versa.