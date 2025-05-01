BDA HIG Duplex Colony residents wait for property titles even after 30 years

BHUBANESWAR: Almost three decades have passed but for hundreds of residents of BDA HIG Duplex Colony at Baramunda, getting the title for their housing property remains a tale of unrealised dreams.

Over 250 allottees, who had purchased the duplexes in the society way back in 1992, now named Pragyan Vihar, are still waiting for execution of their lease deeds. While some of the original buyers have already passed away, their families are now left in a lurch and uncertain about their rights to their property that were bought decades ago.

Sources said the BDA started developing the project on a 22 acre land of the GA department during 1990 as a core housing scheme. Though the buyers were issued allotment letters during handing over of the duplexes in the next two years towards 1992, sources said the lease deed between the buyers and the seller (BDA) could not be executed as nearly half of the area on which the project was taken up was forest land.

Some of the members of the housing society alleged that though an alternative patch of land has already been identified by the GA department for its handover to the Forest department as a compensatory measure, their plight remains unaddressed.

“After the allottees approached the Orissa High Court towards 2015, the court in its order dated June 18, 2019, directed the BDA to take measures within two months and execute the lease deeds after complying with all necessary formalities,” said one of the members of the residents’ association. He said six years have passed in between but the allottees are still awaiting compliance from the BDA.