CM Majhi disburses Rs 1,025 crore under CM Kisan Yojana to 51 lakh farmers ahead of kharif season

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the kharif season, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disbursed the second dose of financial assistance of Rs 1,025 crore under the CM Kisan Yojana to around 51 lakh farmers on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya here on Wednesday.

Majhi had distributed the first dose assistance of Rs 2,000 to each farmer beneficiary at Sambalpur last year on the occasion of Nuakhai.

Nearly 51 lakh farmers across the state received the assistance via direct benefit transfer (DBT), enabling them to prepare for the upcoming kharif operation which starts from Akshaya Tritiya. As many as 25,532 farmers of urban areas received the financial aid for the first time.

Of the total Rs 1,025 crore disbursed under CM Kisan Yojana on the day, it will benefit 49,482 landless and 2,382 tribal farmers.

The chief minister and deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo also participated in the ‘Akhi Muthi Anukula’, a traditional ritual in which farmers symbolically sow the first seeds after ploughing their fields on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, at OUAT farm in Baramunda in the city.

Addressing a state-level function Krushak Divas, the chief minister also thanked the farmers of the state from converting Odisha from a food-deficit to food-surplus state. Sharing his experience as a farmer, Majhi said agriculture is a very tough job. He advised farmers to adopt cultivation of crops suitable to the climate conditions of their regions.