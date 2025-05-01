Girls outperform boys in ICSE, ISC exams with pass percentages of 97.8%, 98.8% respectively in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Students in the state secured a pass percentage of 97.8 per cent (pc) in the ICSE (Class X) and 98.8 pc in the ISC (Class XII) examinations, results of which were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday. And girls have outperformed the boys in both the examinations, yet again.

However, compared to the previous academic year, the ICSE pass percentage has gone down by 2 pc. The ICSE exams were conducted from February 18 to March 27, while the ISC exams took place between February 13 and April 5.

According to CISCE reports, 8,968 students appeared for the ICSE of which 51.88 pc were boys and 48.12 pc were girls. Similarly, while 1,628 students took the ISC examination, 52.4 pc were boys and 47.6 pc were girls. In ICSE, the pass percentage of girls is 98.22 pc and it is 97.42 pc for boys. In ISC too, girls performed better than the boys with 99.10 pc of them clearing the examination. Boys secured 98.71 pass percentage.

Special category students also performed well in both the exams. As many as 628 SC students took the ICSE this year of which the pass percentage is 95.54. Similarly, 1,133 ST students wrote the test with 92.32 pc of them clearing it. In the case of 1,646 OBC students, 98.66 pc of them cleared the exam.