BHUBANESWAR: Amid allegations of irregularities in online admissions to private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the state government on Wednesday formed a committee to oversee the admission process through RTE Paradarshi portal.

The four-member committee will be headed by additional secretary to SME department Sangram Keshari Mohapatra.

Under section 12 (1)(c) of RTE Act, private schools must reserve 25 per cent (pc) of their seats for children belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) from the neighbourhood. Out of these, 10 pc is reserved for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe students, an equal share for children from BPL families and five pc for children without a home.

While the first phase centralised lottery for allocating seats to EWS children is over, the admissions are underway and will continue till June 10. The admissions are held online through RTE Paradarshi portal.