Odisha opposition hails Union Cabinet's decision on caste survey; calls it a win for social justice

BHUBANESWAR: With the Union Cabinet on Wednesday allowing caste survey during the next census, the Opposition BJD and Congress said their stand has been vindicated and the decision is a victory of social justice.

Welcoming the decision, leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik said the BJD has been repeatedly demanding country-wide caste census and removal of 50 per cent (pc) cap on reservation.

Naveen said the BJD government had taken certain concrete steps in 2023 to enumerate the number of people belonging to different classes to help us in making plans for their development and upliftment.

Stating that the same objectives would now be met by the decision of the Centre to conduct a caste-based census, the former chief minister said the BJD always stands for social justice especially for backward classes such as ST, SC and OBC.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das and senior Congress leader Srikant Jena also welcomed the decision and said the demand was being raised by leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi from the beginning.

The Congress leaders also celebrated the decision of the Union Cabinet at the Congress Bhawan here on Wednesday.

Odisha was among the states to conduct a survey of the socially and economically backward classes (SEBCs) during the tenure of Naveen as CM in 2023. The survey conducted by the Odisha State Commission for backward classes had found over 39.31 pc of Odisha’s population belonged to SEBCs.