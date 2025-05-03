Expedite Puri, Paradip airport plans: CM Mohan Charan Majhi to officials

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed officials to expedite the ground work for the proposed greenfield airports at Puri and Paradip and upgradation of Rourkela airport.

The chief minister, who chaired a meeting on air connectivity and aviation network management in the state, stressed regional connectivity for development of trade, tourism and enhanced economic activities.

The Transport department has approached the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to participate in the bidding process for the construction of Shree Jagannath International Airport at Puri.

In May last year, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had announced plans to establish an airport in port town Paradip with an investment of `200 crore. The state government has decided to establish the airport under the Building Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN) initiative.

“The AAI will conduct a survey and identify a suitable location, besides preparing an estimate for the requirement of land soon. Plans are afoot for upgradation and runway expansion of the domestic airport at Rourkela,” said a Transport department official.

Discussions were held to enhance regional connectivity by further upgrading existing airstrips at Jeypore, Dandbose, Rangeilunda, Gautama, Satibhata, Raisuan, Tushara, Jamadarpali, Malkangiri, Amarda Road, and Utkela.

The chief minister also discussed the establishment of world-class aviation infrastructure in the state, including airports, helipads and drone hubs.

He approved the plan to construct heliports in 15 districts along with the development of Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre (BPAC) and the airstrip at Birashola in Dhenkanal district. The Works department was given the responsibility for expediting the works as the nodal agency.

Apart from this, Majhi emphasised on further improving the efficiency of the airports currently operating in the state and modernising it. He directed officials to discuss with airline operators for increasing the frequency of flight services to different cities.

It was also decided to restructure the Directorate of Civil Aviation with modern infrastructure and better human resources to strengthen the growing aviation sector in the state. Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena and senior officials were present.