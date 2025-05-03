Nikunja Bihari Dhal relieved from CMO, to join as OSD in MPA soon

BHUBANESWAR: Additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Nikunja Bihari Dhal has been posted as the officer on special duty in the Parliamentary Affairs ministry by the Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet.

According to a notification by the General Administration department, Dhal has been relieved from the state government on Friday to enable him to join his new posting.

The 1993-batch IAS officer was posted as secretary in the Parliamentary Affairs ministry after approval by the Appointments Committee on April 18. He was to assume charge of secretary in the Parliamentary Affairs ministry after the superannuation of Umang Narula on June 30.

Meanwhile, the state government appointed senior IPS officer Susanta Kumar Nath as the new director general (DG) of Prisons and Correctional Services. The senior IPS officer had joined the Home department in the Odisha government after repatriation from the Centre.

The state government also made minor changes among the top police officials. Dayal Gangwar, an IPS officer of 1998-batch, who was serving as additional director general (ADG) of police, headquarters, has been appointed as ADG, communication.

Similarly, Prateek Mohanty, an IPS officer of 2000-batch, who joined the Home department after repatriation from Centre, has been posted as ADGP, headquarters. Narayan Nayak, OPS (S), AIG of Police, Marine and Coastal Security, has been transferred and posted as the SP of Sonepur.