Odisha government clears 19 industrial projects worth over Rs 3,898 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Friday approved 19 investment projects worth around Rs 3,898.54 crore which are expected to generate 7,464 employment opportunities.

The SLSWCA cleared proposals spanning a diverse range of high-impact sectors, including steel, iron and ferro alloys, industrial gases, logistics, food and beverage, agro-processing, tourism and hospitality, chemicals, metal downstream, and apparel and textile.

The investments will be made in 11 districts - Angul, Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Sambalpur and Sundargarh - ensuring balanced regional development and inclusive economic growth.

The steel, iron and ferro alloys sector witnessed a major thrust with four investment proposals worth Rs 1,840 crore getting the nod of the state government. TATA Steel is set to enhance its crude steel capacity from the proposed 6.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA, with an additional investment of Rs 700 crore in Dhenkanal district.

In Keonjhar, Sree Metaliks Ltd will invest Rs 885 crore to expand its integrated steel plant. Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd has planned to establish a Rs 200 crore precision tube manufacturing facility in Cuttack, while Surlon India Ltd will invest Rs 55 crore for a railway component manufacturing unit in Sundargarh district.

In a significant development for the industrial gases segment, Linde India Ltd is set to invest Rs 425 crore for a state-of-the-art air separation unit in Jajpur. The facility will have an annual production capacity of over 12 lakh tonnes of industrial gases.

In logistics, ACME Clean Energy Pvt Ltd will develop a jetty-less floating terminal in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 366.5 crore. Vasanth Vihar Constructions will invest Rs 134.50 crore and establish a logistics park in Khurda. Bhuvaneshwari Foods and Beverages Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 300 crore to set up a beverages unit in Khurda.