Three Express trains to start from Bhubaneswar New station

BHUBANESWAR: In a huge relief for passengers from northern parts of the city, three Express trains will originate from Bhubaneswar New station from May 12.

The station developed a couple of years back to reduce the burden on Bhubaneswar main station was used as a temporary halt for trains during emergencies.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express, Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express and Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express will now originate from Bhubaneswar New station and later some other south-bound trains will start from the station.

Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express will originate at 2.40 pm from Bhubaneswar New Station and the train will leave for Mumbai on its earlier scheduled time after reaching Bhubaneswar main station at 3 pm. Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express will originate at 8 am from Bhubaneswar New station. It will leave for Secunderabad at 8.40 am after reaching Bhubaneswar main station at 8.20 am.

Similarly, Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express will originate at 7.15 am from Bhubaneswar New station and follow its scheduled departure time of 7.45 am after reaching Bhubaneswar main station at 7.25 am. These trains will halt at Mancheswar railway station for two minutes each.

A railway official said the station will serve as a convenient hub for students studying in numerous engineering, medical, and other educational institutions located in north Bhubaneswar.