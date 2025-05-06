Puri International Airport accorded in-principle approval

BHUBANESWAR : In a major boost to the state government’s move for the establishment of the Shree Jagannath International Airport in Puri, the Centre on Monday accorded in-principle approval for the proposed greenfield project.

The approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation came four days after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi pushed for fast-tracking of the international airport at Puri. The ministry stated that the decision marks an important milestone for Puri and Odisha.

The move is in line with the government’s commitment to strengthening last-mile air connectivity and making air travel accessible to all, Union Civil Aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said.

Kinjarapu said in-principle approval has also been accorded to another greenfield airport project at Kota in Rajasthan. He said Puri, one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in India and home to Lord Jagannath, attracts millions of devotees and tourists from across the country and the world.

“The decision to establish an airport in Puri will provide a major boost to religious tourism, regional development, and overall connectivity in the region. The airport will also be able to enhance direct connectivity between Puri and major metropolitan cities in India,” he said.

As per the government’s plan, the project will be taken up over 1,164 acre land that includes around 68 acre forest and 221.48 acre private land in Sipasarubali and Sandhapur under Brahmagiri tehsil. Around Rs 5,631 crore will be spent to develop the greenfield airport.

Prior to the grant of in-principle approval, a four-member team from the Environment Ministry had visited Puri in April first week to review the ground situation for the airport. Two public hearings have also been carried out for acquisition of private land for the project.

Earlier this week, CM Mohan Charan Majhi had asked authorities to expedite the ground work for the proposed airport. The state Transport department has approached the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to participate in the bidding process for development of the Shree Jagannath international airport.