Striving to declare new villages before census freeze: Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR : The state government will expedite the process of converting hamlets into villages before the deadline for freezing the boundaries of administrative units comes into force on from July 1, said Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Pujari said the block development officers (BDOs) and tehsildars have been asked to complete the reorganisation before the deadline. Out of the 1,000 proposals for upgradation of hamlets, already 300 have been converted to villages, he said.

The minister said that hamlets having a population of over 250 and located at a minimum distance of 500 metres from the main village can only be declared as separate villages. Basing on the findings of the BDOs and tehsildars, the district collectors recommend the proposals to the member of Board of Revenue. Subsequently, the member of the Board of Revenue makes the final recommendation in this regard to the government.