Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita reviews schemes implementation

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Tuesday reviewed implementation of 48 major schemes and programmes in the constituency and asked authorities to ensure their implementation in a time-bound manner.

Chairing the district development, coordination, and monitoring committee at Khurda collectorate, Sarangi reviewed the implementation and progress of 48 key schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and asked the authorities to expedite the process of handing over pucca houses to beneficiaries under the scheme.

She stressed on ensuring that every eligible beneficiary receives the benefits of the scheme, with a particular focus on people living in kutcha houses. Sarangi urged the MLAs of her constituency to take the responsibility of effective implementation of the PMAY scheme.

The meeting further directed block development officers (BDOs) to conduct door-to-door survey and prepare a report on eligible beneficiaries for allotment of affordable housing units. Discussions were also held on schemes related to irrigation, electricity and other sectors. Apart from mentioning deadlines for completion of work, officials were asked focus on ensuring quality and timely execution.