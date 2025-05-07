OPSC to award six grace marks to candidates in SDIPRO (OIS-II) Group-B exam over printing error

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Tuesday announced that candidates who appeared for the SDIPRO (OIS-II), Group-B recruitment examination will be awarded six grace marks each.

“A discrepancy was found in Part-B of the paper, in which marks for the specified questions (8, 9, and 10) were incorrectly printed, resulting in a total of 94 marks instead of 100 marks.

To rectify the discrepancy, six extra marks will be awarded to all candidates, regardless of the marks they secured in the paper, to maintain fairness in the recruitment process,” the OPSC notification stated.

The announcement was made after a printing error was found in the journalism and mass communication paper of the exam. The written exam was held on March 29 and 30 in two shifts at Cuttack to fill up 39 vacancies.