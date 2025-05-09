Fresh heatwave spell in Odisha from weekend

BHUBANESWAR : After a brief respite, heatwave is likely to make a strong comeback in the state from this weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions in the western Odisha region beginning Saturday.

Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Boudh and Sundargarh districts will bear the brunt in the initial phase while it is likely to extend to Nayagarh on Monday and Tuesday. Angul, Keonjhar and Deogarh may witness heatwave from Wednesday.

Hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail in coastal and a few southern districts between Friday and Wednesday.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “A fresh spell of heatwave along with hot and humid weather will occur in parts of the state as dry and warm northwesterly winds are blowing towards the state. The day temperature is likely to increase by 2 degree Celsius to 4 deg C within three days.”

On the day, Boudh was the hottest at 39.8 deg C, followed by Sambalpur 39.6 deg C and Balangir 39.2 deg C. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37.6 deg C and 37.8 deg C respectively. The combination of heat and humidity added to the citizens’ discomfort in the Twin City. Bhubaneswar recorded 59 per cent humidity and Cuttack 60 per cent during the period.