Odisha seeks early merger of CM-Kisan with PM-Kisan portal

BHUBANESWAR : Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo on Thursday requested Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for early integration of the state’s CM-Kisan portal with PM-Kisan portal for inclusion of a large number of eligible farmers to avail the benefit of the central assistance.

Participating at the national conference on agriculture for Kharif Campaign-2025 in New Delhi, Singh Deo, also the state Agriculture minister, made a strong plea for early resolution of some key issues of Odisha pending before the ministry for consideration. Integration of web platform of the state with the Centre is one of the main issues.

The deputy CM said, around 51 lakh farmers across the state received the second dose of CM-Kisan assistance through direct benefit transfer (DBT) on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 30. “However, only 35.11 lakh out of 35.61 lakh registered farmers received PM-Kisan assistance for December-March of 2024-25 enabling them to prepare for the upcoming kharif operation. Integration of the state portal will benefit more than 16 lakh farmers of the state to avail the central assistance under PM-Kisan,” he said.

He further requested Chouhan to approve the state government’s proposal to upscale cultivation of pulses in rice fallow areas to 2.5 lakh hectare under the central government’s targeting rice fallow area for pulses (TRFA-Pulse).