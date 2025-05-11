Bar bouncer shot at by miscreants in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A bar bouncer sustained gun shot injury after a group of miscreants allegedly opened five rounds of fire on him following an altercation in the wee hours of Saturday.

The injured, identified as Surjya Kanta Pradhan of Salia Sahi, was rushed to a private hospital. His condition is stated to be stable. Pradhan is employed at Cosmos bar within Chandrasekharpur police limits.

Police said a group of anti-socials had visited the bar late on Friday night and they reportedly had a heated exchange with Pradhan and other security staff over a billing issue. The accused then came outside and started pelting stones at the bar before fleeing the spot.