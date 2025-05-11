Bar bouncer shot at by miscreants in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A bar bouncer sustained gun shot injury after a group of miscreants allegedly opened five rounds of fire on him following an altercation in the wee hours of Saturday.
The injured, identified as Surjya Kanta Pradhan of Salia Sahi, was rushed to a private hospital. His condition is stated to be stable. Pradhan is employed at Cosmos bar within Chandrasekharpur police limits.
Police said a group of anti-socials had visited the bar late on Friday night and they reportedly had a heated exchange with Pradhan and other security staff over a billing issue. The accused then came outside and started pelting stones at the bar before fleeing the spot.
Police said after the bar was closed, they returned with arms at about 4.20 am and attacked Pradhan besides opening fire with an intention to kill him.
In the complaint, Pradhan alleged that at least five persons attacked him and the other security staff. “On receiving the complaint, a case was registered under various sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. A total of eight suspects have been detained and further investigation is continuing,” said Bhubaneswar DCP, Jagmohan Meena.
Sources said police are probing whether Pradhan was targeted over a billing issue or a personal dispute. Locals alleged that the police have turned a blind eye towards the bars and pubs in the area as they are providing services to customers way beyond their stipulated timings.