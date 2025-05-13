Six-year-old brain dead boy’s kidneys save two lives in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a profoundly inspiring act of humanity, family of a six-year-old boy who was declared brain dead after a tragic accident, donated his organs turning their personal tragedy into a life-saving gift for others.

The child Swashri Ayan Patra suffered a severe brain injury. His parents - Srikrushna Patra and Swagatika Sahu - donated his kidneys to give a new lease of life to two critically-ill children awaiting transplants.

Srikrushna, headmaster of an Ashram school in Mayurbhanj district, said the accident took place on May 6 evening when his son was closing the main gate of their house in Baripada at around 6 pm. The sliding gate, weighing around two quintal, crashed on him. The child was immediately rushed to a hospital in Balasore from where he was brought to the SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) in Bhubaneswar the next day.

Dr Alok Kumar Panigrahy, senior consultant (critical care medicine), who led the team in retrieval of the organs for donation, said despite all efforts by the medical team there was no improvement in his condition. He was declared brain dead on Monday.