Bhubaneswar to host lecture series for national tech day

BHUBANESWAR: A series of four lectures by eminent scientists and technologists will be held in Bhubaneswar from May 17 to celebrate National Technology Day.

The lecture series, which will be held on May 17, 19, 21 and 23, will be organised by the Bhubaneswar Chapter of Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) and hosted by SOA University, IIT-Bhubaneswar, National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) and Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, INAE chairman and former chairman of AICTE Prof Damodar Acharya said, “National Technology Day is celebrated to commemorate the successful nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran on May 11, 1998 and recognise the achievements of Indian scientists, researchers and engineers. The theme this year is ‘Empowering a Sustainable Tomorrow Through Innovation’.”

The four distinguished scientists who will deliver the lectures are ISRO chairman V Narayanan, chairman of Board of Governors IIT-Bhubaneswar and former project director and chief designer of light combat aircraft Kota Harinarayana, director general of electronics and communication system (ECS) of DRDO Binay Kumar Das and dean and senior professor at Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai and former director of Chemistry Group and Bio-Science Group at BARC AK Tyagi.

Former director of NIT Rourkela Sunil Kumar Sarangi, vice chancellor of SOA Pradipta Kumar Nanda and Subhransu Ranjan Samantaray from IIT-Bhubaneswar were present at the press conference.