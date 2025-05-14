Five Odisha forest officials embezzle Rs 80 Lakh plantation fund, arrested by Vigilance

BHUBANESWAR: Five forest officials, including a deputy ranger, were arrested by Vigilance officials on Tuesday on charges of misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 80 lakh under the compensatory afforestation scheme in Kalahandi South Division.

The accused, Jaypatna deputy ranger in-charge Sairendri Bag, foresters Umesh Rout and Debraj Sunani and forest guards Ashok Kumar Sahu and Lalit Naik, allegedly diverted plantation funds to a number of accounts opened in the names of non-existent labourers, and then withdrew money from them.

Following inputs regarding large-scale misappropriation of funds under the compensatory afforestation scheme, the vigilance carried out an investigation. Four teams checked the plantations taken up in parts of Kalahandi south division.

“A thorough enumeration of plantation sites at Champachuan, Khamarpadar bald hill and Khamarpadar ANR in Jayapatna range was taken up and huge shortfall in the plantation was found along with large-scale misappropriation of funds,” an official from the Vigilance directorate said.