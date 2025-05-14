New tech to recover pure graphite from aluminium waste granted patent

BHUBANESWAR: A new technology developed by India’s leading aluminium producer Vedanta Aluminium and Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Bhubaneswar to recover high-purity graphite from aluminium waste has been granted patent.

The sophisticated technology enables the recovery of high-purity graphite (greater than 99 per cent) from aluminium industry waste. “Battery-grade graphite can be recovered from spent pot lining (SPL) and shot blast dust, the two waste streams generated during aluminium production, by using the new technology,” said a scientist at IMMT.

This innovation not only aligns with India’s circular economy and sustainability priorities but also holds the potential to significantly reduce India’s dependence on imported graphite, which currently exceeds 70 per cent.

The graphite recovered by using the technology has demonstrated exceptional electrical conductivity and structural properties suitable for lithium-ion battery applications. Its atomic structure makes it highly effective for lithiation and delithiation, processes critical for battery performance.