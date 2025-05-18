Ghumsur North sends Dharua logs to Puri for chariot work

BHUBANESWAR: In a moment of pride for people of the region, the Ghumsur North forest division in Ganjam has dispatched the sacred Dharua timber logs, critical for the construction of chariots for Rath Yatra, to Puri for the second year in a row.

Officials informed that 36 specially selected Dharua timber and some Asan logs were successfully dispatched from the Baibali reserve forest of the division during May first week.

“The sacred wood dispatched for this year’s chariot festival included at least 23 logs of both Dharua and Asan timber, measuring around 40 feet in length and minimum 4 to 5 feet in girth,” they added.

The logs were meticulously picked by the Forest department officials and approved contractors following all rituals and traditions. Divisional forest officer (DFO) Himanshu Sekhar Mohanty said, “The Dharua trees, revered for their strength and durability, were sourced after thorough selection across Baibali RF, Ambajhora RF and Ghogoda RF. Marking and cutting of the trees were done with utmost reverence, with each tree geo-tagged using GPS to ensure transparency and sanctity.”