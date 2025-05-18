Ghumsur North sends Dharua logs to Puri for chariot work

BHUBANESWAR: In a moment of pride for people of the region, the Ghumsur North forest division in Ganjam has dispatched the sacred Dharua timber logs, critical for the construction of chariots for Rath Yatra, to Puri for the second year in a row.
Officials informed that 36 specially selected Dharua timber and some Asan logs were successfully dispatched from the Baibali reserve forest of the division during May first week.
“The sacred wood dispatched for this year’s chariot festival included at least 23 logs of both Dharua and Asan timber, measuring around 40 feet in length and minimum 4 to 5 feet in girth,” they added.
The logs were meticulously picked by the Forest department officials and approved contractors following all rituals and traditions. Divisional forest officer (DFO) Himanshu Sekhar Mohanty said, “The Dharua trees, revered for their strength and durability, were sourced after thorough selection across Baibali RF, Ambajhora RF and Ghogoda RF. Marking and cutting of the trees were done with utmost reverence, with each tree geo-tagged using GPS to ensure transparency and sanctity.”
Sources said the precious logs will serve as vital axles, designed to bear the immense weight of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra’s majestic chariots during the upcoming Rath Yatra.
Additionally, Dharua logs of 5 feet girth size have also been specifically earmarked for crafting the Gharghara - the sacred base frame on which the entire structure of each chariot will rest. Officials said the strength and resilience of Dharua wood make it an ideal choice for bearing the colossal weight of the deities and the chariots during their grand procession on the Badadanda (Grand Road) of Puri.
Ghumsur North officials said the sacred groves are being protected and regenerated for years with the help of local communities and forest frontline staff. Local communities, aware of the deep cultural and spiritual importance of Rath Yatra, gathered on the roadside, showering flowers and chanting prayers, as they witnessed the transportation of the woods that would soon be transformed into the divine chariots, they added.
“The seeds of these plants are also being collected this year for their plantation in the upcoming plantation season,” said a forest official from the division.