Three held for cheating man of Rs 10 lakh in investment fraud in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Sunday arrested three cyber fraudsters for allegedly duping a man of Rs 10 lakh by luring him to invest in a Bengaluru-based company on the promise of providing lucrative returns.

The accused have been identified as Siddharth Pujari and Bibek Singh of Koraput, and Abinash Sahoo of Khurda.

Police had registered a case in this connection in January after receiving a complaint from the victim, Soumya Ranjan Pradhan of Mancheswar Industrial Estate. In the complaint, Pradhan had alleged that a few persons, claiming to be representatives of a Bengaluru-based company, had approached him to invest money on the promise of providing him monthly commission of 7 per cent.

Lured, the victim had transferred Rs 11 lakh in three phases between July and November last year. However, they neither paid him the monthly commission nor refunded his money, the complaint had stated.

During investigation, police found that the firm had cheated several people of Odisha through its dubious schemes. “The three accused were working as the company’s Odisha representatives and about Rs 5.30 lakh has been recovered from them through the banks cash management services. Further investigation is continuing,” said a police officer.