PM’s Polavaram meet: Odisha will present its case firmly, says CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a highlevel meeting on the contentious Polavaram project with CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana during the end of this month, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said he has not yet received any information on the meeting.
Majhi, however, indicated that the prime minister has scheduled a meeting with the chief secretaries, secretaries of departments concerned and other senior officers without mentioning any specific date.
“I have no information about any meeting on Polavaram by the prime minister with chief ministers of four states. The prime minister may have a meeting with top officials of the states in which our chief secretary and department secretary will put forth the stand taken by Odisha. Whenever there will be a meeting with chief ministers, we will put forth our case keeping the state’s interests at the top,” Majhi told media persons.
In fact, a preparatory meeting was recently held under the chairmanship of the chief minister to finalise the state’s strategy on the issue. The meeting to be convened by the prime minister is of immense significance as it will be the first-of-its-kind effort in the country where the PM will step in to resolve a water dispute.
Speaking to media persons, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the government will firmly present its arguments during the meeting and will not compromise on the state’s interests. “I am confident that the Water Resources department will present our case with logic supported by documentary evidences.
We believe this dispute can be resolved through mutual understanding and discussions,” Harichandan said. He further said, in the case of Polavaram, the only way is to find a solution through negotiation as the previous BJD government dragged its feet in pursuing the legal battle in a forceful manner.
“The BJD government chose to prioritise political interest over state’s interest. The former government ignored discussion- based resolution and turned a blind eye to the issue,” he said. “I am happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken personal interest to resolve the inter-state dispute.
We are now confident of a resolution soon with the Prime Minister stepping in to discuss with the stakeholders,” Harichandan added.
The Polavaram project by the Andhra Pradesh government on river Godavari which received a national project status in the UPA-II government has been opposed by Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana from the beginning.