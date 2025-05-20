PM’s Polavaram meet: Odisha will present its case firmly, says CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a highlevel meeting on the contentious Polavaram project with CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana during the end of this month, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said he has not yet received any information on the meeting.

Majhi, however, indicated that the prime minister has scheduled a meeting with the chief secretaries, secretaries of departments concerned and other senior officers without mentioning any specific date.

“I have no information about any meeting on Polavaram by the prime minister with chief ministers of four states. The prime minister may have a meeting with top officials of the states in which our chief secretary and department secretary will put forth the stand taken by Odisha. Whenever there will be a meeting with chief ministers, we will put forth our case keeping the state’s interests at the top,” Majhi told media persons.

In fact, a preparatory meeting was recently held under the chairmanship of the chief minister to finalise the state’s strategy on the issue. The meeting to be convened by the prime minister is of immense significance as it will be the first-of-its-kind effort in the country where the PM will step in to resolve a water dispute.