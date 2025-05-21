2027 to be a defining year for India's space journey with Chandrayaan-4 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief

BHUBANESWAR: The Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), V. Narayanan, said that the year 2027 will be a defining moment in India’s space journey, as the country prepares to launch two major missions the Chandrayaan-4 lunar sample return mission and the first human spaceflight under the Gaganyaan programme.

Narayanan visited the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The centre supplies key components to ISRO for its space missions.

“Chandrayaan-4 will be ISRO’s most complex and ambitious lunar mission so far. We plan to collect and bring back samples from the Moon’s surface to Earth,” he said. “India will, for the first time, demonstrate advanced technologies such as precision landing, robotic sample collection, lift-off from the lunar surface, docking and undocking in lunar orbit, mid-space sample transfer, and safe re-entry to Earth.”

Planned for early 2027, Narayanan said ISRO will also send Indian astronauts into space for the first time under the Gaganyaan mission a major step forward in India’s human spaceflight capabilities. The manned mission will follow three successful uncrewed test flights, one of which is scheduled for later this year. The mission will orbit Earth for a few days and will test life-support systems, safety measures, and overall mission endurance.