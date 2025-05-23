Congress stages dharna over SEBC quota in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : The Congress on Thursday organised a dharna in front of the official residence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi demanding extension of reservation for socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs) in private educational institutions and private companies.
Besides, the quota should be raised to 27 per cent in all educational institutions and jobs, the party demanded. However, the growing unhappiness among the senior leaders over the list of state office-bearers came to the fore at the dharna as many of them did not participate in it.
Those who remained absent included former Union minister Srikant Jena, former OPCC president Jayadev Jena, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Ramachandra Kadam, former minister Panchanan Kanungo and Mohammed Moquim.
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das, however, said leaders from many parts of the state attended the dharna. As the dharna will continue for 24 hours, many other leaders will also attend later.
The 24-hour dharna will continue till 11 am on Friday, he said. Das also said national president of the party Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi are also likely to visit Odisha to join the campaign against the BJP government in the state for neglecting the SEBCs.
Kharge and Gandhi will address public meetings in the state. The date and place will be announced soon, he said. The OPCC president announced that demonstrations will also be held in front of the office of the district collectors in the coming days.