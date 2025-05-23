Congress stages dharna over SEBC quota in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : The Congress on Thursday organised a dharna in front of the official residence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi demanding extension of reservation for socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs) in private educational institutions and private companies.

Besides, the quota should be raised to 27 per cent in all educational institutions and jobs, the party demanded. However, the growing unhappiness among the senior leaders over the list of state office-bearers came to the fore at the dharna as many of them did not participate in it.

Those who remained absent included former Union minister Srikant Jena, former OPCC president Jayadev Jena, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Ramachandra Kadam, former minister Panchanan Kanungo and Mohammed Moquim.