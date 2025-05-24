New excise policy to be announced by June 20: Odisha Minister Prithiviraj

BHUBANESWAR: Excise minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Friday announced that the new excise policy will be announced by the state government by June 20.

He said that the new policy will be for a duration of three years unlike the present practice of announcing it every year. He said that a team led by secretary of the excise department Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar will study the policies of other states, including Andhra Pradesh before finalising the state’s policy. He said that a team will visit different states in this regard.

“The aim of the state government is to announce a policy which will be in tune with the socioeconomic status of people of Odisha. The policy announced after field visits and consultations will be implemented within the announced time frame,” Harichandan said.

Besides, an awareness programme will be launched across the state against illegal drugs and intoxicants from May 31 to June 26. The programme will include cultural events like street plays to raise awareness. Essay competitions will be held at the school level, and a awareness rath (chariot) will be taken out.