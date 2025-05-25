Odisha orders swift paddy evacuation as pre-monsoon rains hit procurement season

BHUBANESWAR: As many parts of the state have begun to experience pre-monsoon rains when post-harvest procurement of rabi paddy is on, the state government on Saturday directed field staff of supply and cooperation departments to sensitise farmers on proper storage of their paddy.

Managing director of Odisha State Civil Supply Corporation (OSCSC) K Sudarshan Chakravarthy and registrar of Cooperative Societies Siddhartha Das co-chaired a meeting virtually with district civil supplies officers, deputy registrars of cooperative societies and other officials, and emphasised on safety measures during the ongoing paddy procurement.

With IMD predicting pre-monsoon rains under the influence of low pressure and cyclonic circulation, Chakravarthy asked civil supply officials to accelerate evacuation of paddy from mandis in coordination with rice millers ensuring all stocks are covered with high-quality tarpaulin sheets.